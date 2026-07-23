Business
The Part of Buying a Home That No Real Estate Show Ever Prepares You For
BLACKPRESSUSA NEWSWIRE — Uncover the hidden aspects of buying a home that are left out on TV. Equip yourself with the right tools to tackle real estate challenges today!
Buying a home involves far more than house tours and getting the keys, with hidden costs, emotional decisions, inspections, and unforeseen challenges shaping the journey behind the scenes.
You’ve saved up the money and are ready to join the homeowner’s club. Maybe you’ve spent hours watching YouTube videos, scrolling through listings, and following every real estate show that promises to reveal the secrets of buying the perfect home.
You feel prepared. You’ve seen the dramatic negotiations, the beautiful renovations, and the happy moments when buyers finally get the keys.
Except that the home-buying process might show up with its own script.
How Much Financial Preparation Happens Before House Hunting Begins?
Most real estate shows begin with the exciting part: touring homes, comparing features, and imagining life in a new space. What they often skip is the financial groundwork that happens long before buyers schedule their first showing.
Saving for a down payment is only one part of the process.
You also need to consider closing costs, inspection fees, moving expenses, property taxes, insurance, and the ongoing costs that come with maintaining a home. There is also the question of how much house you can comfortably afford, not just how much a lender is willing to approve.
Painting the full financial picture before starting the search can prevent the excitement of buying a home from turning into unexpected pressure later.
How Emotional Can the Search for the Right Home Become?
Finding a home isn’t just about square footage, location, or price. The search becomes tied to hopes about the future, from creating a place to raise a family to finally having a space that feels truly yours.
That emotional connection can make the process exciting, but it can also be stressful. A rejected offer, a home that sells before you can act, or a property that looks different in person than it did online can be disappointing after weeks of searching.
Taking a step back can help you make decisions based on more than the excitement of finding a place you love.
When Inspections Reveal What a Beautiful Home Can Hide
A home can look perfect during a showing. Fresh paint, modern finishes, and a well-kept yard can create an impressive first impression, but they don’t usually reveal what is happening behind the walls or underneath the surface.
An inspection is where the hidden details start coming into focus. You may discover issues such as:
- Foundation problems that could affect the home’s long-term stability
- Plumbing concerns that may lead to leaks or water damage
- Electrical issues that require repairs or upgrades
- Roofing problems that may create future maintenance costs
- Signs of moisture, mold, or damage that may not appear during a quick walkthrough
Some discoveries may be minor fixes, while others can affect negotiations or even change whether moving forward is the right decision.
Can Closing Costs Add Up Beyond the Price of Buying a Home?
The price of a home is the number everyone talks about, but you already know it isn’t the only expense buyers need to prepare for. By the time a property reaches the closing stage, several additional costs can affect the final amount needed to complete the purchase.
These expenses can include:
- Loan fees
- Appraisal costs
- Title services
- Morgage insurance
- Taxes
- Other charges tied to transferring ownership
Even buyers who carefully planned their budget can be surprised by how quickly these smaller expenses add up.
In addition, financial surprises aren’t the only things that can complicate the final steps of buying a home. Paperwork issues, financing changes, or unresolved details can also affect the timeline, which is why understanding what causes a delayed closing in real estate deals can help you prepare for unexpected setbacks.
Personalizing a New Home Becomes an Ongoing Project
You’ve finally got the keys to your new home and can’t wait to sit on the couch, relax, and enjoy the moment you’ve been working toward. This is where the TV shows end, with the happy homeowners walking through the door and celebrating the start of a new chapter.
The reality? The spending isn’t done yet.
Furniture, décor, repairs, and small upgrades often become part of the next phase after moving in. Some projects are planned before entering the home, while others only become obvious after spending time in the space and discovering what works and what doesn’t.
Those changes don’t need to happen all at once. The small improvements made over time are often what transform a house from a property into a place that reflects the people who live there.
FAQ
How Long Does the Home Buying Process Usually Take?
The timeline can vary depending on the market, financing, inspections, and other factors involved in the transaction. Some purchases move quickly, while others take longer because of unexpected issues that need to be resolved.
Why Does Location Matter So Much When Buying a Home?
A home’s location affects more than the view outside the window. Factors such as commute times, nearby amenities, future development, and neighborhood changes can all influence the experience of living there.
Is a Bigger Home Always a Better Investment?
Not necessarily. A larger property may offer more space, but it can also come with higher maintenance costs, taxes, and upkeep responsibilities. The best choice depends on whether the home fits the buyer’s lifestyle and financial goals.
What Happens After You Move Into Your New Home?
The first months of homeownership often involve adjusting to new responsibilities, learning the property’s needs, and making gradual improvements. The process of turning a house into a comfortable home continues well beyond moving day.
The Real Home Buying Journey Goes Beyond the Big Reveal
Buying a home comes with exciting moments, but the journey involves much more than picking a favorite property and getting the keys. Financial planning, unexpected challenges, and the small decisions along the way all shape the experience. The parts that rarely make it onto real estate shows are often the ones that prepare buyers the most.
Keep tabs on our website for more homeowner stories, lifestyle insights, and news from around the country.
Business
Smart Home Technology is Becoming a Tool for Preventing Property Damage
BLACKPRESSUSA NEWSWIRE — Leak detectors, security systems, and connected alarms can warn owners before problems spread. See which smart home technology offers the greatest protection.
Connected leak detectors, alarms, cameras, and climate controls can warn owners before a small problem spreads. The strongest protection comes from systems that can also act, especially water monitors that automatically stop a leak.
A hidden pipe leak can soak floors before anyone sees a drop. A failed furnace can freeze plumbing overnight. A forgotten appliance can create a fire risk while the owner is away.
Modern home technology changes how owners respond to household risks. The relationship between home and technology now centers on prevention instead of reaction. Connected systems can watch for moisture, smoke, carbon monoxide, unusual access, temperature shifts, and electrical hazards.
Early warnings create time to act. Automated responses add another layer of protection. Remote access also helps owners respond while traveling or working.
Owners who choose the right tools may limit property damage and protect the home’s long-term condition.
How Can Smart Home Technology Prevent Property Damage?
A smart home is a residence that uses internet-connected devices for remote monitoring and control. Smart systems can prevent damage through:
- Detection
- Notification
- Automatic action
A central app or hub may connect:
- Sensors
- Locks
- Alarms
- Thermostats
- Appliances
Leak sensors can warn owners about moisture near:
- Sinks
- Water heaters
- Washing machines
- Sump pumps
Advanced systems can also close the main water valve.
Fast action can keep one failed hose from destroying property across several rooms. Owners may receive an alert within seconds, even when they are away from home.
Which Smart Home Devices Offer the Greatest Protection?
Water protection often provides the greatest direct benefit because leaks can spread quietly.
Whole-home monitors and automatic shutoff valves can detect unusual water flow. Some systems can stop the water supply when nobody is present.
Other valuable smart devices for the home include:
- Connected smoke and carbon monoxide alarms
- Security cameras
- Door sensors
- Smart locks
- Temperature monitors
Protection improves when a device can send an alert and trigger a useful response.
Water Protection Gives Owners the Fastest Response
Water-related issues often escalate quickly, making early detection and response critical for minimizing damage. Understanding how to monitor and control water risks sets the foundation for the strategies discussed in the following sections.
Place Leak Sensors Near Common Failure Points
Real-time alerts can help owners respond before water harms building materials or supports mold growth. Place moisture sensors near:
- Dishwashers
- Toilets
- Washing machines
- Water heaters
- Sump pumps
- Sinks
Point sensors only cover nearby areas. Whole-home monitors track water flow or pressure throughout the property. Automatic shutoff systems offer stronger protection because they can stop continued leaking before an owner arrives.
A sensor provides a warning, while an automatic shutoff valve can directly limit the damage.
Monitor Freezing and Humidity Risks
A smartphone thermostat can warn an owner when indoor temperatures leave a safe range. Freeze alerts protect plumbing in:
- Vacant homes
- Rental properties
- Seasonal residences
Humidity alerts may reveal an air-conditioning or ventilation failure before damp conditions support mold growth.
Connected Alarms Reduce Fire and Security Risks
Smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarms send warnings beyond the home. Remote alerts support faster action when nobody is present.
Some systems can:
- Contact a monitoring service
- Unlock doors for emergency responders
- Shut down connected equipment
- Turn on the lights during an emergency
Connected security systems combine:
- Cameras
- Motion sensors
- Window alarms
- Doorbells
- Smart locks
Recorded footage may support a later insurance claim. Visible cameras and timed lighting may also discourage entry attempts.
Security technology cannot guarantee that a break-in will never happen. Early alerts can still help owners contact authorities, verify activity, and reduce the amount of time an intruder remains inside the property.
Build a System That Still Works During Failures
Dependable Wi-Fi is a starting point for connected devices. Owners should also plan for:
- Outages
- Weak signals
- Dead batteries
- Expired subscriptions
- Failed software updates
A practical setup should include:
- Local alarms, in addition to phone alerts
- Battery or cellular backup, where available
- Strong passwords and current firmware
- Manual keys and water shutoff access
- Updated emergency contact information
Unique passwords, regular updates, careful camera placement, and reputable products can reduce exposure.
Backup access also matters when a smart lock, mobile app, or network fails. Owners should always have a manual way to enter the property and control essential systems.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can Smart Devices Lower Home Insurance Costs?
Some insurers offer discounts, rebates, or credits for approved leak detectors, alarms, monitoring services, and automatic shutoff systems. Requirements vary by:
- Insurer
- State
- Property type
- Device certification
Owners should confirm eligibility before purchasing equipment.
A discount should remain a secondary benefit. Preventing a loss carries more value because avoiding a claim can:
- Protect the home
- Reduce disruption
- Prevent an insurance deductible
Resources from Shieldly Premier Insurance Solutions may help owners consider prevention tools as part of a broader property protection plan.
How Should Rental Property Owners Use Smart Sensors?
Rental owners should focus on devices that protect units and reduce maintenance delays. Water sensors can alert property managers before leaks become major repairs.
Smart locks may create temporary access codes for maintenance teams. Thermostats can also flag unsafe temperatures between tenants.
Owners should disclose connected equipment, follow privacy laws, and limit cameras to lawful exterior locations. Indoor cameras should never be used to monitor private tenant spaces.
What Cybersecurity Steps Protect Smart Home Systems?
Owners should change default passwords and enable multifactor authentication. Firmware and mobile applications should receive regular updates. A separate Wi-Fi network for connected devices can add protection when the router supports it.
Access for former residents, contractors, and service providers should be removed promptly. Owners should also review:
- Application permissions
- Video storage settings
- Data-sharing policies
A secure hub matters because one weak device may expose other connected systems.
Use Home Technology to Strengthen Everyday Protection
Effective home technology gives owners earlier warnings and greater control. Leak detectors, automatic shutoff valves, connected alarms, security sensors, smart outlets, and climate monitors can limit damage when installed in the right locations.
No device removes every risk. Strong protection still requires regular maintenance, safe habits, updated insurance coverage, and a clear emergency plan.
Explore our other guides and articles for practical news about protecting homes, managing risks, and making informed property decisions.
Business
Discover What IT Technicians Do: A Complete Guide
BLACKPRESSUSA NEWSWIRE — What do IT technicians do? Learn about their essential roles and responsibilities within businesses. Discover why they are irreplaceable!
What do IT technicians do? IT technicians keep modern workplaces running by installing, maintaining, troubleshooting, and supporting the technology people rely on every day. They solve hardware, software, network, and security issues while helping organizations stay productive, connected, and protected from costly downtime.
A new employee sits down for their first day of work, only to find their laptop won’t connect to the company network. Minutes before an important client presentation, an IT technician diagnoses the issue, restores access, and keeps the day on track.
With an average of 317,700 openings projected each year in the field, IT technicians have become the behind-the-scenes problem solvers who help businesses, schools, healthcare facilities, and government organizations operate without interruption.
What Are the Main IT Technician Responsibilities?
IT technicians are responsible for keeping an organization’s technology systems operating efficiently and securely. Their work supports employees, customers, and business operations by ensuring computers, networks, software, and connected devices function as expected.
A large portion of the job involves responding to technical issues. When users experience problems, IT technicians investigate the cause and implement solutions. Quick response times can help reduce downtime and prevent disruptions that affect productivity.
IT technicians also install and configure new equipment. This may include:
- Setting up computers for new employees
- Deploying software updates
- Connecting printers
- Configuring mobile devices
- Maintaining network equipment
As businesses adopt new technologies, technicians often help manage transitions and train users on unfamiliar systems.
Preventive maintenance is another important responsibility. Rather than waiting for problems to occur, technicians:
- Monitor system performance
- Install security patches
- Perform backups
- Identify potential risks
Troubleshooting Tips for IT Technicians
While technology issues can vary widely, following a consistent process often leads to faster and more accurate solutions. A structured approach also helps reduce guesswork and prevents small problems from becoming larger disruptions.
One of the most effective troubleshooting habits is gathering as much information as possible before making changes. Technicians should ask users detailed questions about:
- Error messages
- Recent updates
- Unusual system behavior
- When the issue first appeared
Accurate information can significantly narrow down potential causes.
It is also important to start with the simplest explanations. The following are often responsible for problems that initially appear complex:
- Loose cables
- Incorrect settings
- Expired passwords
- Outdated software
- Accidental user changes
- Device restart requirements
- Misconfigured security settings
Checking these common causes first can save time and avoid unnecessary repairs.
Testing one solution at a time helps technicians identify what actually resolved the issue. Making multiple changes simultaneously can make it difficult to determine the root cause.
IT Technician Skills: Customer Service
Many people associate IT technicians with computers and networks, but customer service is a major part of the job. Technicians regularly assist users who may be frustrated, confused, or unable to complete important tasks because of technical problems. The ability to remain calm and professional while resolving issues can significantly improve the support experience.
Strong communication is among the essential IT skills technicians need because technical solutions are only effective if users understand them. Technicians often explain complex topics in simple language, provide step-by-step guidance, and answer questions from people with varying levels of technical knowledge. Clear communication helps build trust and reduces misunderstandings.
Customer service also involves active listening. Before a problem can be solved, technicians must gather accurate information about what the user is experiencing. Asking thoughtful questions and paying attention to details often helps identify the root cause more quickly.
Preparing For Challenges
IT technicians regularly face situations that require quick thinking, adaptability, and strong problem-solving abilities. Technology environments are constantly changing, and new software, devices, security risks, and user demands can introduce unexpected challenges. Preparing for these situations helps technicians respond more effectively when problems arise.
Continuous learning is one of the best ways to stay prepared. Many technicians invest time in training, certifications, industry publications, and hands-on practice to keep their skills current. Understanding emerging technologies can make it easier to support new systems and troubleshoot unfamiliar issues.
Time management is equally important. Technicians often juggle multiple support requests while handling urgent problems that require immediate attention. Prioritizing tasks based on business impact helps ensure critical issues are addressed quickly without neglecting routine responsibilities.
Preparation also involves developing a proactive mindset. The following can reduce the likelihood of major disruptions:
- Regular system maintenance
- Software updates
- Security monitoring
- Detailed documentation
Frequently Asked Questions
Can IT Technicians Work Remotely?
Many IT technicians can work remotely, particularly when the daily tasks of IT technicians focus on software support, user assistance, network monitoring, or cloud-based systems. Modern remote access tools allow technicians to diagnose problems, install updates, configure settings, and assist users without being physically present.
Some IT support roles still require on-site work, especially when the following are involved:
- Hardware repairs
- Equipment installations
- Network cabling
- Server maintenance
- Physical security system support
- Network switch configuration
- Backup hardware installation
As a result, many organizations use hybrid support models where technicians split their time between remote assistance and in-person technical work.
What Are the Busiest Times of Year for IT Technicians?
The busiest times of year for IT technicians often depend on the organization. Major software updates, hardware refreshes, company growth initiatives, and cybersecurity projects can all create spikes in support requests.
Many technicians experience higher demand during the following periods:
- New employee onboarding seasons
- Back-to-school periods for educational institutions
- Holiday shopping seasons for retailers
- End-of-year system upgrades and audits
- Large software or operating system rollouts
- Office relocations and expansions
- Tax season for financial organizations
- Post-holiday equipment deployments
What Security Threats Do IT Technicians Deal With Most Often?
IT technicians regularly encounter security threats that can disrupt operations, compromise sensitive information, or create costly downtime for organizations. Their role often involves identifying risks early, responding to incidents, and helping users follow safe technology practices.
Some of the most common threats include:
- Phishing emails
- Ransomware attacks
- Malware infections
- Weak passwords
- Unauthorized access attempts
Technicians also monitor for suspicious network activity and devices that fail to meet security standards.
Many security incidents begin with simple mistakes, such as clicking a malicious link or downloading an unsafe attachment. IT technicians often combine technical safeguards with user education to reduce risks.
What Do IT Technicians Do?
What do IT technicians do? They have a lot to manage in all parts of any tech operation, including troubleshooting and customer service.
Need more help planning your next step? Check out some of our other useful posts today.
Business
Top Strategies to Resolve Operational Issues Effectively
BLACKPRESSUSA NEWSWIRE — Explore effective strategies to tackle operational issues and boost efficiency. Discover solutions that lead to smoother operations.
Operational issues are best resolved through a structured process that identifies the root cause, prioritizes the most urgent problems, improves communication, and tracks results over time. Businesses that respond quickly and make informed decisions can reduce costly disruptions, improve productivity, and create more reliable operations.
Minutes before an important client presentation, a company’s ordering system crashes, employees scramble to find missing information, and deadlines begin slipping one after another.
Operational challenges can arise without warning, but organizations that rely on clear processes, strong teamwork, and continuous improvement are far better prepared to solve problems before they become larger setbacks.
Why Is Identifying the Root Cause Important?
Addressing an operational issue without understanding its cause often leads to the problem recurring.
The underlying cause could involve:
- Outdated procedures
- Poor communication
- Inadequate training
- Inefficient workflows
Identifying the root cause allows businesses to solve problems permanently. Techniques like the following help uncover the factors that contributed to the issue:
- Process mapping
- Employee interviews
- Performance reviews
- Root cause analysis
- Equipment and system checks
- Workflow audits
After identifying the true source of the problem, organizations can install targeted improvements that create more efficient operations.
Learning From Past Mistakes
Taking the time to investigate major issues also helps organizations learn from mistakes. Each resolved problem becomes an opportunity to:
- Refine processes
- Update procedures
- Improve employee training
- Reduce the likelihood of similar disruptions
- Identify recurring operational trends
How Do Outdated Systems Create Operational Problems?
Outdated systems can slow daily operations and make it harder for employees to complete their work efficiently. Older software may not integrate with newer applications. Aging hardware can fail frequently, disrupting productivity and delaying important projects.
Legacy systems also create challenges when businesses grow. As customer demands increase and workflows become more complex, older technology often struggles to keep pace. This can result in:
- Manual data entry
- Inconsistent reporting
- Duplicated work
- Greater risk of human error
Modernizing technology allows organizations to streamline processes while improving visibility into day-to-day operations. Many businesses are also adopting software testing with AI assistants to:
- Identify defects earlier
- Automate repetitive testing tasks
- Evaluate updates before they affect production environments
- Verify that existing features continue working after updates
- Support faster and more reliable software releases
Testing new systems before implementation helps prevent unexpected disruptions.
Improve Communication Across Teams
Strong communication keeps daily operations moving efficiently and reduces the likelihood of costly mistakes. When departments work in isolation or rely on inconsistent updates, projects can fall behind schedule.
Information may be overlooked. Employees may duplicate work without realizing it.
Creating clear communication channels helps everyone understand priorities, responsibilities, and deadlines. Teams should establish consistent methods for:
- Sharing project updates
- Reporting operational concerns
- Documenting decisions
That way, important information remains accessible.
Businesses can strengthen collaboration through practices such as:
- Holding regular cross-departmental meetings
- Using shared project management platforms
- Clearly defining roles and responsibilities
- Documenting workflow changes and procedures
- Encouraging employees to report potential issues early
- Sharing performance updates with relevant teams
Open communication also creates opportunities for continuous improvement. Employees working closest to day-to-day operations often recognize inefficiencies before managers do. Their feedback is valuable when refining processes.
Business Process Improvement: Leadership And Decision Making
Effective leadership plays a significant role in preventing operational issues from escalating. Leaders who make informed decisions promptly can:
- Direct resources where they are needed
- Resolve obstacles
- Keep projects moving forward
Slow or inconsistent decision making often leads to confusion, delayed work, and lower productivity throughout the organization.
Good decision-making depends on accurate information rather than assumptions. Reviewing operational data and evaluating potential risks before implementing changes helps organizations choose long-term solutions.
Using Accountability and Collaboration For Operation Optimization Techniques
Strong leaders also create an environment where accountability and collaboration are valued. The following encourages teams to solve problems proactively instead of waiting for issues to become larger operational setbacks:
- Setting clear expectations
- Communicating priorities
- Recognizing employee contributions
- Responding quickly to emerging challenges
Have a Backup Plan
Planning for unexpected disruptions helps businesses recover while keeping essential services running. A well-developed backup plan defines priorities in advance. Teams can concentrate on restoring critical operations. They won’t have to worry about making urgent decisions during a crisis.
Every continuity plan should identify the resources and functions the organization cannot afford to lose for an extended period. This may include:
- Customer support systems
- Financial records
- Production equipment
- Essential business applications
Defining acceptable recovery time frames also helps guide investments in efficiency strategies.
A well-prepared backup plan often includes:
- Secondary work locations for critical teams
- Backup internet and communication options
- Alternative transportation or delivery arrangements
- Emergency contact lists for employees and vendors
- Recovery priorities for essential business functions
- Periodic reviews to account for organizational changes
Frequently Asked Questions
Why Is Operational Scalability Important for Expanding Businesses?
Operational scalability enables a business to handle increasing workloads, customer volumes, and revenue. They don’t have to sacrifice efficiency or service quality.
As organizations expand, they often face greater demands on:
- Employees
- Technology
- Supply chains
- Internal processes
Scalable operations help accommodate that growth while reducing delays, bottlenecks, and unnecessary costs.
Businesses that plan for scalability are also better prepared to:
- Introduce new products
- Open additional locations
- Enter new markets
- Increase transaction volumes
- Integrate new technologies more efficiently
How Can Benchmarking Help Improve Operational Performance?
Benchmarking helps improve operational performance by comparing a company’s processes, productivity, and results against industry standards or top-performing organizations. These comparisons can:
- Reveal inefficiencies
- Uncover opportunities for improvement
- Highlight proven practices
Businesses should treat benchmarking as an ongoing process. Reviewing key performance indicators regularly allows leaders to measure progress.
They can set realistic goals. Plus, they can make informed decisions that improve efficiency, customer satisfaction, and overall operational performance over time.
How Can Better Scheduling Improve Operational Performance?
Better scheduling improves operational performance by ensuring everything is available when it is needed most. Well-planned schedules:
- Reduce delays
- Prevent staffing shortages
- Improve workflow
- Help teams complete tasks more efficiently
Managers should review schedules regularly to account for:
- Seasonal demand
- Employee availability
- Production deadlines
- Unexpected disruptions
Flexible scheduling helps maintain productivity, supports better customer service, and adapts quickly as priorities shift.
Resolve Operational Issues Today
Operational issues can be a huge problem for businesses. Figuring out the cause and standardizing your processes can make things a lot easier.
Are you looking for more ways to optimize your business? Make sure you check out some of our other posts today.
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