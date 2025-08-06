#NNPA BlackPress
Through the roof 2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid 360 video. If you like red interiors, this is for you. I've provided detailed walkarounds of press cars provided by car companies for you to see. Most will have a POV test drive.
What Trump’s Control of D.C. Police Means for the City, Its Mayor, and Black Residents
BLACKPRESSUSA NEWSWIRE — Donald Trump today seized direct control of Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, removing authority from Mayor Muriel Bowser and placing the force under the command of Attorney General Tom Cotton. The move comes under a "crime emergency" declaration that allows the president to invoke Section 740 of the D.C. Home Rule Act — a rarely used law that exists only because the District lacks full statehood.
By Stacy M. Brown
Black Press USA Senior National Correspondent
Donald Trump today seized direct control of Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department, removing authority from Mayor Muriel Bowser and placing the force under the command of Attorney General Tom Cotton. The move comes under a “crime emergency” declaration that allows the president to invoke Section 740 of the D.C. Home Rule Act — a rarely used law that exists only because the District lacks full statehood.
For Mayor Bowser, this means she no longer has operational control of her own police department. All decisions on how and where officers are deployed now run through the Justice Department. That includes the ability to redirect D.C. police from neighborhood patrols to guard federal buildings, secure national monuments, and police protests — even if it leaves fewer officers in local communities. For African Americans in the District — who make up nearly half the city’s population — the change places local policing under the direct control of a president who has repeatedly called for racial profiling, attacked other predominately Black-led cities such as Baltimore and Chicago, and used “law and order” policies that disproportionately target Black communities. Residents could see federal priorities override local crime prevention strategies, with increased policing around demonstrations and broader latitude for aggressive enforcement tactics. Trump justified the takeover by citing D.C.’s 2024 homicide and vehicle theft rates, even though other cities he has singled out — all with large Black populations and Black leadership — have seen major crime reductions this year. The order has no end date, meaning the District’s police could remain under federal command indefinitely. This is only possible because D.C. is not a state — a political reality that leaves its leadership vulnerable to federal override and its residents without full control over their own local government.
Trump’s D.C. Crackdown Follows Pattern of Vilifying Black Cities
BLACKPRESSUSA NEWSWIRE – President Trump's takeover of D.C.'s police force and National Guard deployment ignores record crime drops and targets majority-Black cities with fear-driven rhetoric. From Baltimore to Chicago, data shows major declines in violent crime—yet Trump pushes a false chaos narrative to justify federal control and undermine Black leadership.
BLACKPRESSUSA NEWSWIRE – President Donald Trump’s decision to seize control of Washington, D.C.’s police force and deploy National Guard troops is not about fighting crime—it’s about weaponizing fear, distorting facts, and sending a racist dog whistle aimed squarely at a majority-Black city and its Black woman mayor.
On Monday, Trump declared “liberation day in D.C.,” vowing to “wipe out crime, savagery, filth, and scum” in the capital. The language was as inflammatory as it was disconnected from reality. His data shows that in 2024, violent crime in D.C. fell by 35% compared to the previous year, reaching a 30-year low. Homicides dropped 32%, robberies 39%, armed carjackings 53%, and assaults with a dangerous weapon 27%. Even now, D.C. police report violent crime, which is down another 26% from last year.
Yet Trump’s narrative paints the city as spiraling into chaos—a deliberate fiction that gives him cover to impose federal authority where it’s neither requested nor warranted. And D.C. isn’t the only target. He name-checked Baltimore, New York, and Chicago—all cities with large Black populations, Black political leadership or both. This is a calculated pattern: vilify Black-led cities, strip away their autonomy, and use them as backdrops for a law-and-order spectacle.
In June, the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) announced that it continued to see a 22% decrease in homicides and a 19% decrease in non-fatal shootings. Group A National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) offenses are down 11%, with many categories down by double digits. Additionally, the clearance rates for homicides and citywide investigations, including non-fatal shootings, robberies, burglaries, and more, are significantly above the national average.
Also, from Jan. 2025 through May 2025, New York City experienced and set the record for the lowest number of shootings and murders in May. Further contradicting Trump, shootings and homicides are each down more than 30% through the first half of 2025 compared to the same time last year, after the city recorded its fewest homicides for any June in more than a decade.
According to data from the city and the Chicago Police Department, total violent crime is down at least 22% thus far in 2025, while there have been 90 fewer homicides and more than 400 fewer shootings compared to last year.
Still, Trump’s news conference was a spectacle laced with hypocrisy. He railed against “no bail” policies, yet after being convicted of 34 felony counts, he posted bail and ran for—and won—the presidency again. He was also impeached twice during his first term.
Recently, his administration has dispatched at least 450 federal officers into D.C., with plans for a military presence, even though Mayor Muriel Bowser has not requested it. As she put it on MSNBC: “If the priority is to show force in an American city, we know he can do that here, but it won’t be because there’s a spike in crime.”
Trump’s “cleanup” pledge goes beyond policing. He’s vowed to remove homeless residents forcibly from D.C., promising to relocate them “far from the Capital.” His language criminalizes poverty and mirrors the racialized rhetoric he’s used in other contexts—most recently in California, where he’s asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow immigration arrests based on race, language and type of work.
For D.C., nearly half of whose residents are Black, this takeover isn’t about safety. It’s about control. It’s about a president using manipulated crime narratives and militarized force to undermine local Black leadership—and setting a precedent that any majority-Black city could be next.
“If the priority is to show force in an American city, we know he can do that here, but it won’t be because there’s a spike in crime,” Bowser told reporters.
Early Childhood Education Advocate Offers Advice to Parents
BLACKPRESSUSA NEWSWIRE — BlackPressUSA interviewed Janna Rodriguez, an advocate, educator, and champion for early childhood education. She's the founder and owner of Innovative Daycare Corp in Freeport, NY, where she has created a nurturing, bilingual, and inclusive environment serving children of all abilities.
By Janna Rodriguez
BlackPressUSA interviewed Janna Rodriguez, an advocate, educator, and champion for early childhood education. She’s the founder and owner of Innovative Daycare Corp in Freeport, NY, where she has created a nurturing, bilingual, and inclusive environment serving children of all abilities.
Janna leads advocacy efforts through organizations including the CDA Council, NAEYC, Small Business Majority, Childcare Changemakers, and the CSEA/VOICE Union, where she represents thousands of family childcare providers across New York State.
Her efforts ensure that children—especially those from underserved communities—have access to a strong educational foundation and a brighter future.
Q: What should parents consider when enrolling their child in an early childhood education program?
A: Parents should first consider the program’s philosophy and whether it aligns with their values and goals for their child. It’s not just about finding care—it’s about finding an environment that nurtures the whole child: physically, emotionally, socially, and intellectually. Look for programs that have developmentally appropriate practices, a strong focus on safety and emotional well-being, and educators who genuinely understand child development. Accreditation and staff qualifications matter, but so does observing how teachers engage with children daily.
Q: From your perspective, how should a parent decide which early childhood program is best for their child?
A: Choosing the right program is a personal decision. Parents should visit multiple programs, ask questions about curriculum, ratios, and communication, and watch how their child responds during a visit. The best program feels like an extension of the home—warm, welcoming, and attuned to each child’s unique needs. Trust your instincts. An early childhood program should empower your child to be curious and confident while also supporting you as a parent.
Q: We live in a multicultural country. How does the early childhood education community ensure it’s reflective of that reality?
A: Quality early childhood programs must honor diversity. At our program, we intentionally create a bilingual environment and celebrate different cultures through music, art, and storytelling. This isn’t an occasional themed week—it’s woven into our daily interactions. Representation matters; children should see themselves and their peers reflected in books, toys, and the people who care for them. Beyond the classroom, early childhood professionals need continued training in cultural competency to foster true inclusivity.
Q: You’re very effective at making the case that we need to do a better job of valuing the early childhood education workforce. How do you see things right now? What’s going well and where do hurdles still exist?
A: We’ve made progress in elevating conversations about early education, especially since the pandemic exposed its essential role in our economy. However, many educators still face low wages, limited benefits, and societal undervaluation. What’s going well is that advocacy is growing; educators are organizing, unions are strengthening, and policymakers are listening. The hurdle remains translating awareness into sustainable funding and policy changes that ensure educators receive professional pay and respect for the critical work they do.
Q: You recognize that people of color are more likely to face disparities in affordable childcare. How do you help in this regard? What more do you think others should be doing to help?
A: As a Latina educator and advocate, I’ve experienced these disparities firsthand. Our program prioritizes access for low- and middle-income families and participates in programs like the child care assistance program in New York to make care affordable. Beyond our own classrooms, I advocate for systemic change through my role in childcare organizations and lobbying efforts, pushing for increased subsidies and equitable policies. Others can help by challenging biases, supporting minority-owned early childhood programs, and urging leaders to address racial inequities in funding and licensing.
Q: Successful education outcomes require parents to build on and expand lessons taught in early childhood education. How can parents advance what you and your team try to teach at your program?
A: Partnership with parents is essential. We encourage parents to read daily with their children, ask open-ended questions, and allow for unstructured play at home. Consistency matters—when families mirror the routines and positive behavior guidance we practice in our program, children thrive. We also provide digital tools and weekly lesson plans so parents know what we’re focusing on and can reinforce those skills through everyday activities like cooking, nature walks, and family conversations.
Q: Please share an example of a student you know who’s benefited greatly from their time in your early childhood program. How did you know they were excelling? What made it such a positive experience?
A: One child joined us with significant developmental delays and struggled socially. Through individualized attention, collaboration with specialists, and a nurturing environment that built confidence through play, this child flourished. Within a year, they were communicating more clearly, forming friendships, and demonstrating problem-solving skills we hadn’t seen before. The success came from teamwork—educators, therapists, and parents aligning around the child’s strengths and needs. Watching that transformation reaffirmed why high-quality, inclusive early childhood education is life-changing.
